MEDIA RELEASE



February 11, 2025



In the wake of coroner’s inquest and scandal, BCGEU urges B.C. government to return CLBC back to direct government



The BCGEU (BC General Employees’ Union) is calling on the provincial government to bring Community Living BC (CLBC) back into direct government. The recent coroner’s inquest and conflict of interest concerns at the agency demonstrates that the CLBC’s current system of governance isn’t working.



The BCGEU represents nearly 800 members who work at CLBC, many of which have been raising concerns about the governance for years. “CLBC workers are in this field because they care about clients, and they are dedicated to providing the services needed to allow them to live independently,” said Paul Finch, BCGEU President. “Workers and clients deserve an organization that with a governance structure that prioritizes the needs of clients and allows for a positive working environment. CLBC is clearly falling short on both.”



CLBC has recently come under fire following the death of an individual receiving services through the agency. The inquest into Florence Girard’s death issued 13 recommendations for reforming CLBC’s work, but BCGEU members at the agency feel that even if fully implemented, these recommendations will not address wider, systemic problems.



“The 20-year experiment of providing these services outside of direct government has been shown to be a failure. CLBC clearly doesn’t have the governance controls and management structures in place to accomplish their mandate. It is critical to have proper accountability when government dollars are being spent. The bottom line is that a systemic problem needs a systemic solution – that’s why our union is calling on government to bring CLBC back into direct government,” said Finch.



In addition to improving outcomes for the individuals the agency serves, bringing CLBC back into government may also lead to cost savings for the provincial government. CLBC’s added layer of bureaucracy diverts what could be direct-care funding into rapidly growing executive compensation, which has far outpaced wage increases for front-line staff. Since 2019, CLBC’s executives have seen increases ranging from 39.9% to 75.4%, while front-line workers have received increases amounting to only 19%.



The majority of CLBC workers are based out of the Lower Mainland, however there are workers located in communities all throughout the province. They work as administrative officers, clerks, mental health support workers, occupational therapists and social program officers. In addition to the nearly 800 workers at CLBC, BCGEU’s membership includes thousands of direct care workers at community social service agencies that receive CLBC funding



UWU/MoveUP