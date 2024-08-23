Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on August 23, 2024

Local Chair Melody Carleton and First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.
 
                              
Thursday, September 5, 2024: Chetwynd
                                   
3:00 – 4:00 pm                   Phone calls to members     
 
Monday, September 9, 2024: Dawson Creek
 
10:30 am – 12:00 pm        Independence Networking Services Main Office
1:00 – 4:00 pm                  Independence Networking Services Programs
 
 

If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office
in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]
 

Download PDF of notice here



