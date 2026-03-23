Nominations for Local 310 Steward closed on March 18, 2026.



The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:



Daniel Aaron

Shiny Dass



They now join the following previously elected Local 310 Chair, Bessy Solaman in representing workers in Local 310.



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In solidarity



Grace Molnar

Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP