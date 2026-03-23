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  2. Independence Networking Services Inc. - Nomination Results for Local 310 Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Independence Networking Services Inc. - Nomination Results for Local 310 Stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 23, 2026

Nominations for Local 310 Steward closed on March 18, 2026. 

The following are your newly acclaimed Stewards:

 Daniel Aaron
Shiny Dass

They now join the following previously elected Local 310 Chair, Bessy Solaman in representing workers in Local 310.

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

In solidarity

Grace Molnar
Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



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