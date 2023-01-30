Nominations are open for 14 Steward positions at Independence Networking Services Inc. The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is 5:00pm on March 15, 2023.

Send your completed nominations to [email protected] or fax: 250-785-0048.

BCGEU stewards are the backbone of our union. They are elected workplace leaders, and anyone at your worksite that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a steward.

What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.

How do I become a steward?

A union member from your workplace must nominate you using the Stewards Nomination Form attached. Stewards are fundamental to protecting your rights at the workplace. If you are committed to social justice and want to be a leader in your workplace please consider seeking nomination as a steward.

In solidarity,

Melody Carleton, 0310 Local chair with assistance from the Field Services Rep and Organizer



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





