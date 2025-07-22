To: All BCGEU members covered by the Indigenous Services (IS) collective agreement

Re: Preliminary Implementation of the Indigenous Services Job Evaluation Plan (ISJEP)



We are writing to inform you that the preliminary implementation of the Indigenous Services Job Evaluation Plan (ISJEP) is now underway. This marks an important step toward achieving wage parity with the Public Service for all workers covered by the IS collective agreement.



Preliminary Job Matches Completed

The Joint Classification Technical Committee (JCTC) of Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA) and Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) representatives has completed a preliminary job matching process using the new ISJEP for all non-delegated jobs. Delegated jobs remain unchanged as classified by your Employer already. You will receive the JCTC's reclassifications for your agency on Friday, July 25, 2025.



These preliminary matches are not final, but they form the basis for next steps in implementation which is being discussed in bargaining. There are three possibilities for your classification depending on your classification under the Community Social Service Joint Job Evaluation Plan (CSSJJEP):

1. You're matched to a CSS Benchmark – no change in classification. The benchmark is simply scored under the Public Service Job Evaluation Plan (PSJEP); or

2. You're layered over – no change in classification. Your classification is simply amended to the score under PSJEP; or

3. You're in a unique job – your job was rated using PSJEP.



Reconsideration Process Available

If you believe your job has not been appropriately classified under ISJEP, you will have the opportunity to request a reconsideration. A reconsideration process will be available once job matches are shared with employees. This process ensures that your perspective is heard and that job matching is done fairly and accurately.



We encourage all members to review their preliminary job matches carefully once received, and to reach out with questions or concerns.



Membership Zoom Calls

Zoom calls will be available to overview the preliminary implementation process including reconsiderations. You are welcome to attend any or all of the following days/times:



Monday, July 28, 2025

noon–1pm

Monday, July 28, 2025

6-7pm

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

noon–1pm

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

6–7pm

In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri, CSSBA Representative (BCGEU) to the Joint Classification Technical Committee (JCTC)

Sung Wong, CSSBA Representative (CUPE) to the Joint Classification Technical Committee (JCTC)



