Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the nomination period for committee members ended November 18 at 5 PM.



Nominations were open for 4 committee member positions, and we received 4 nominations so all will be acclaimed.



Your bargaining committee will be:



Rob-Roy Douglas

Brandon MacKinnon

Kushnuma Dubash

Regan King





Please join me in congratulating the new Bargaining Committee.



In solidarity,



Jeff Morgan

BCGEU Staff Rep/Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP