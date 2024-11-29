Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the nomination period for committee members ended November 18 at 5 PM.
Nominations were open for 4 committee member positions, and we received 4 nominations so all will be acclaimed.
Your bargaining committee will be:
Rob-Roy Douglas
Brandon MacKinnon
Kushnuma Dubash
Regan King
Please join me in congratulating the new Bargaining Committee.
In solidarity,
Jeff Morgan
BCGEU Staff Rep/Negotiator
