Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Instructors at Northern Lights College (Local 710) - Bargaining Committee Nomination Outcome - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Instructors at Northern Lights College (Local 710) - Bargaining Committee Nomination Outcome - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 29, 2024

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the nomination period for committee members ended November 18 at 5 PM.

Nominations were open for 4 committee member positions, and we received 4 nominations so all will be acclaimed.

Your bargaining committee will be:

Rob-Roy Douglas
Brandon MacKinnon
Kushnuma Dubash
Regan King

Please join me in congratulating the new Bargaining Committee.
 
In solidarity,
 
Jeff Morgan
BCGEU Staff Rep/Negotiator

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP