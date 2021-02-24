Click here to find info on COVID-19

Instructors Bargaining Unit at BCIT - New shop stewards - BCGEU

Published on February 24, 2021

The Union is pleased to announce that Andrew Cliff has been acclaimed as the new steward at BCIT for the Instructor's bargaining unit in the Aerospace Technology Campus.  

Below is an updated list of stewards at your worksite.

Peter Thomas

Steel Fabricator

Burnaby

Ron Stewart

Piping Trades

Burnaby

Richard Lindberg

Piping Trades

Burnaby

Jesse Darnell

Trades Access

Burnaby

Ringo Gonzalez

Welding

Burnaby

David Hogg

School of Energy

Burnaby

Anna Lary

Electrical

Burnaby

Erich Moeller

Sheet Metal

Burnaby

Russ Osborne

Boilermaker

Burnaby

Dave Chandler

Automotive

Burnaby

Eugene Eng

Automotive

Burnaby

Timothy Wood

Automotive

Burnaby

Tracy Willcock

Technical Computing

Burnaby

Robert Johnston   

   Andrew Cliff

Carpentry

ATC

Burnaby

Richmond

Ben Lazarus

AME

Richmond

Carl Marquardt

Nautical

Marine

Sam Susanthan

Nautical

Marine

Anthony Upton

Heavy Equipment

Annacis Island

Cory Langford

(Bargaining chair)        

 


If you have any questions regarding your collective agreement or worksite issues, please contact one of your stewards.

 

In Solidarity,

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative


UWU/MoveUP