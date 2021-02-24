The Union is pleased to announce that Andrew Cliff has been acclaimed as the new steward at BCIT for the Instructor's bargaining unit in the Aerospace Technology Campus.
Below is an updated list of stewards at your worksite.
|
Peter Thomas
|
Steel Fabricator
|
Burnaby
|
Ron Stewart
|
Piping Trades
|
Burnaby
|
Richard Lindberg
|
Piping Trades
|
Burnaby
|
Jesse Darnell
|
Trades Access
|
Burnaby
|
Ringo Gonzalez
|
Welding
|
Burnaby
|
David Hogg
|
School of Energy
|
Burnaby
|
Anna Lary
|
Electrical
|
Burnaby
|
Erich Moeller
|
Sheet Metal
|
Burnaby
|
Russ Osborne
|
Boilermaker
|
Burnaby
|
Dave Chandler
|
Automotive
|
Burnaby
|
Eugene Eng
|
Automotive
|
Burnaby
|
Timothy Wood
|
Automotive
|
Burnaby
|
Tracy Willcock
|
Technical Computing
|
Burnaby
|
Robert Johnston
Andrew Cliff
|
Carpentry
ATC
|
Burnaby
Richmond
|
Ben Lazarus
|
AME
|
Richmond
|
Carl Marquardt
|
Nautical
|
Marine
|
Sam Susanthan
|
Nautical
|
Marine
|
Anthony Upton
|
Heavy Equipment
|
Annacis Island
|
Cory Langford
|
(Bargaining chair)
|
If you have any questions regarding your collective agreement or worksite issues, please contact one of your stewards.
In Solidarity,
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
