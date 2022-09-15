We are pleased to announce the following changes to your executive:

Chairperson Sonja Haigh1st Vice Chairperson Cynthia Mepham-Egli2nd Vice Chairperson Nathan WendleboeTreasurer VacantRecording Secretary Lisa BylsmaMember at Large VacantMember at Large VacantMember at Large VacantYouth Member at Large Vacant



Congratulations to Cynthia!



In solidarity



Doreen Smith

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here

