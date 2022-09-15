Click here to find info on COVID-19

Interim Election Results for Local 602 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 15, 2022

We are pleased to announce the following changes to your executive: 
Chairperson Sonja Haigh1st Vice Chairperson Cynthia Mepham-Egli2nd Vice Chairperson Nathan WendleboeTreasurer VacantRecording Secretary Lisa BylsmaMember at Large VacantMember at Large VacantMember at Large VacantYouth Member at Large Vacant
 
Congratulations to Cynthia!
 
In solidarity
 
Doreen Smith
Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here
 



