Interim Nomination for Local 1202 Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 17, 2022

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

  • 1st Vice Chairperson
  • 2nd Vice Chairperson
  • Treasurer
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large (2)
  • Young Worker Member at Large

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached.

The deadline for nominations is: 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022.

If an election is needed the method will be by electronic voting. Candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

 

In solidarity

Leslie Schulze
Local 1202 Chairperson

Doreen Smith
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

