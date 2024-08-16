Friends,



Beem has now submitted its response to the Union’s July 2, 2024, Labour Relations Board (board) application seeking to consolidate the Interior Savings Thompson, Interior Savings Okanagan and, gfcu bargaining units into one. The Union has been asked to reply by August 22, 2024, which we will do.



We are cautiously optimistic as Beem has stated that it is not opposed to the application but does have concerns such as:

the different collective agreements expiry dates including that Interior Savings Thompson and, gfcu, have not yet served notice to bargain,

differences between the content of the collective agreements,

does not agree that the Interior Savings Okanagan collective agreement should become the common agreement presumably because it is the agreement that has been renewed.

We share those concerns but do not believe they are insurmountable. Rather the concerns and others, are to be expected when certifications and collective agreements are consolidated. If the board grants the Union’s application, we will be approaching Beem seeking to enter into negotiations for a framework agreement to facilitate the transition from three collective agreements to one. It will be during those transition discussions that any concerns are discussed, resolved and captured in the framework agreement providing certainty for Beem, the Union and its members.



It is also not our intention to use the Interior Savings Okanagan collective agreement as the common agreement. We recognize that it is not one size fit all. Rather, our hope is that through negotiations with Beem we will develop a common collective agreement that accurately reflects the common terms and conditions of employment, to be voted on by the members. Appendices specific to local issues will also be negotiated and voted on.



Negotiations for a common agreement and local issues will be conducted with input from the members including a duly elected bargaining committee(s). The process of negotiating a common agreement with appendices specific to local issues is not unusual. It is something that the Union has significant experience with.



We will provide another update following the board’s decision or sooner, if necessary. In the interim, please contact your servicing rep with any questions or concerns.



If a member at your worksite didn’t receive this email, please encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal at my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information. If you are a steward, please post this bulletin on the Union bulletin board at your worksite.



In solidarity,



Dayl Dhaliwal, Member

Dani Harkies, Member

Tracy Noseworthy, Chairperson, Financial Institutions Bargaining Council

Mike Fenton, Servicing Rep

Darla Holmwood, Servicing Rep

JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



Download a PDF of this notice





UWU/MoveUP