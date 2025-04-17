Friends,

We are pleased to report that we have made steady and positive progress since update #7. The Framework Agreement is almost finalized and assuming no unexpected hiccups, we anticipate that we will have a signed agreement by month's end. A reminder that the Framework Agreement will establish the parameters of the transition from three collective agreements to one including, the criteria for the renewal of the two expired collective agreements: the 2022-2024 Grand Forks Credit Union and, the 2021-2024 Interior Savings Credit Union Thompson.

As we noted in update #7, the Framework Agreement typically limits proposals for the renewal agreements – referred to as expired collective agreement, to established criteria. For the renewal of the Grand Forks Credit Union and Interior Savings Credit Union Thompson collective agreements the key criteria will likely be: general wage increases including retro, a common expiry date of December 31, 2025, and ensuring compliance with the Employment Standards Act. Once common table bargaining starts, the entirety of all three collective agreements will be opened for negotiations and consolidation into one common collective agreement. Local issues will be bargained separately but should be a component of the common collective agreement.

The first order of business upon signing off on the Framework Agreement will be to activate the Grand Forks Credit Union and Interior Savings Credit Union Thompson bargaining committees to negotiate the renewal of those two collective agreements within the parameters of the Framework Agreement. The renewed collective agreements will be subject to ratification by the members who are covered by those collective agreements. Please accept our continued thanks for your patience and understanding.

We are organizing a series of in person and virtual information meetings to discuss the transition process from three collective agreements to one common collective agreement. The details will be sent out once we have a signed Framework Agreement. Please monitor your inboxes.

We will continue to provide updates as necessary. In the interim, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to your servicing rep.

In solidarity,

Brittney Janecki, Servicing Rep, Interior Savings Credit Union - Okanagan

JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Representative, Interior Savings Credit Union - Thompson

Sarah Maglio, Servicing Rep, Grand Forks Credit Union

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations

