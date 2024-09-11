Click here to find info on COVID-19

Interior Savings Credit Union (Okanagan & Thompson) & Grand Forks Credit Union - Update #5 - Bringing Beem Workers Together - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 11, 2024

Friends,
 
The Labour Relations Board has advised that it will issue its decision by December 29, 2024, as per it’s legislated timelines. That is not an indication of anything other than confirmation of those timelines. 
 
But as we believe that the Union and Employer are already in agreement as to what should happen next, we have approached the Employer asking for voluntary agreement to negotiate a Master Agreement and put in place the steps that are necessary to start that process such as, the development of a transition plan. 
 
The recent news about the Beem Credit Union – Blue Shore Financial merger does not change your working conditions, and your collective agreements (Interior Savings Okanagan, Interior Savings Thompson and Grand Forks Credit Union) are still in place. It should also not affect the application to consolidate the certifications. BCGEU is the lead union representing credit union workers—we are well positioned to protect your interests no matter what happens in the sector.

We will provide another update following the board’s decision or sooner, if necessary.  In the interim, please contact your servicing rep with any questions or concerns.

If a member at your worksite didn’t receive this email, please encourage them to go to the BCGEU member portal at my.bcgeu.ca to sign up for an account and update their contact information. If you are a steward, please post this bulletin on the Union bulletin board at your worksite.

In solidarity,
 
Dayl Dhaliwal, Member
Dani Harkies, Member
Tracy Noseworthy, Chairperson, Financial Institutions Bargaining Council
Mike Fenton, Servicing Representative
Darla Holmwood, Servicing Representative
JoAnne Leclerc, Servicing Representative
Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download a PDF of this notice