Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Interior Savings Credit Union – Thompson Region Re: Bargaining Committee elections - BCGEU
Published on September 17, 2020
Your current collective agreement expires on February 28, 2021 and it is time to prepare for your next round of bargaining. You should all begin thinking about bargaining proposal suggestions and, of course, a new Bargaining Committee must be elected.
Call for Bargaining Committee Nominations: Nominations are now open for three positions on the Bargaining Committee:
All Nomination forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on October 19, 2020 at the Kamloops BCGEU Office. A nomination form is attached. Completed nomination forms should be directed via email area05@bcgeu.ca or by fax 250-372-1782. Nomination forms must be fully completed in order to be accepted. You must have a signed union membership application on file in order to be eligible for nomination and/or voting.
Election Process: A bulletin providing "nomination results" will be sent out shortly after the closing date. If more nominations than available positions are received, an election will be conducted.
First Call for Bargaining Proposals: Please jot down your ideas as you think of them. A Bargaining Questionnaire to formalize your proposals will be circulated once the new Bargaining Committee has been elected.
Bargaining Committee Member Responsibilities: attending face to face meetings with the Union Bargaining Committee and the Employer; communicating with bargaining unit members regarding collective bargaining and other bargaining related issues; performing research; participating in conference calls; attending meetings of the bargaining unit regarding collective bargaining; acting as deputy returning officer during votes; and other duties as they relate to the collective bargaining process.
We look forward to your interest and participation in the upcoming bargaining process.