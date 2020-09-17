 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Interior Savings Credit Union – Thompson Region Re: Bargaining Committee elections - BCGEU

Published on September 17, 2020

Your current collective agreement expires on February 28, 2021 and it is time to prepare for your next round of bargaining. You should all begin thinking about bargaining proposal suggestions and, of course, a new Bargaining Committee must be elected.

  • Call for Bargaining Committee Nominations: Nominations are now open for three positions on the Bargaining Committee:
  • All Nomination forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on October 19, 2020 at the Kamloops BCGEU Office. A nomination form is attached. Completed nomination forms should be directed via email area05@bcgeu.ca or by fax 250-372-1782. Nomination forms must be fully completed in order to be accepted. You must have a signed union membership application on file in order to be eligible for nomination and/or voting.
  • Election Process: A bulletin providing "nomination results" will be sent out shortly after the closing date. If more nominations than available positions are received, an election will be conducted.
  • First Call for Bargaining Proposals: Please jot down your ideas as you think of them. A Bargaining Questionnaire to formalize your proposals will be circulated once the new Bargaining Committee has been elected.
  • Bargaining Committee Member Responsibilities: attending face to face meetings with the Union Bargaining Committee and the Employer; communicating with bargaining unit members regarding collective bargaining and other bargaining related issues; performing research; participating in conference calls; attending meetings of the bargaining unit regarding collective bargaining; acting as deputy returning officer during votes; and other duties as they relate to the collective bargaining process.

We look forward to your interest and participation in the upcoming bargaining process.

In solidarity,

Jacqueline Corno
Staff Representative 

 

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



