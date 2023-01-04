INTERNAL AUDIT ASSOCIATE (Excluded)

January 25, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of internal audit associate. The successful candidate will report to the union's senior internal auditor and will assist through various stages of audit planning, fieldwork and reporting.

Effective date: As soon as possible.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Participate and work cohesively with the senior internal auditor and stakeholders.

Attend meetings with the senior internal auditor and key stakeholders.

Evaluate internal controls (including business provided policies and procedures, various documentations and, working papers), prepare audit working papers, document findings, and follow up on previously agreed management action plan items.

Follow up with key stakeholders on the status of proposed management responses.

Execute other duties that the supervisor and/or management may assign.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 2-3 years of work experience in internal or external audit.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent.

Proven understanding of and ability to apply risk and control concepts.

Proficient knowledge of internal control testing, documentation of sufficient, appropriate audit evidence and other audit techniques.

Proven teamwork ability, contributing to a positive and progressive work environment.

Advanced experience using Microsoft Office Suite, including proficiency in Excel.

Excellent written, verbal communication and presentation skills.

Excellent problem-solving and attention to detail.

Strong organizational skills and a proven ability to work autonomously on multiple projects.

Working towards or having a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) designation, or other relevant professional designation will be considered an asset.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Weekly: $3,672.00

Annual: $95,799.91

This position will be excluded and will be compensated and governed by the Excluded Servicing Agreement.

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle. Full details can be found in the Terms and Conditions of Employment.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 1, 2023

Only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





