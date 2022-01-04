INTERNAL AUDITOR

(Excluded Position)

January 6, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 80,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of Internal Auditor. Effective date: As soon as possible.

PRIMARY FUNCTION:

The Internal Auditor will report to the union's Senior Internal Auditor and assist through various stages of audit planning, fieldwork, and reporting

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Participates and works cohesively team members and stakeholders.

Attend walkthroughs with the Senior Internal Auditor and key stakeholders.

Perform detailed review of business provided policies and procedures, documentations, and internal working papers.

Performance of specified audit procedures including selecting samples, planning and executing tests of design and tests of operating effectiveness, where appropriate.

Prepare and document audit working papers.

Assist with the generation of the audit deficiency tracker, identifying root cause, and research and develop realistic recommendations.

Maintain open communication with key stakeholders and prepare for or attend regular status meetings with the Senior Internal Auditor and key stakeholders.

Internal Auditor and key stakeholders. Follow up with key stakeholders on the status of proposed management action plans.

REQUIRED SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 3 years of work experience in internal or external audit

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) designation, or other relevant professional designation

Understanding and ability to apply risk and control concepts.

Ability to identify the root cause of an issue raised.

Proficient knowledge of internal control testing, documentation of sufficient, appropriate audit evidence and other audit techniques

Proven teamwork ability, contributing to a positive and progressive work environment

Advanced experience using Microsoft Office Suite, including proficiency in Excel and Visio

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, decision-making skills, and attention to detail

Strong organizational skills and a proven ability to work autonomously on multiple projects

Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests may be administered to all applicants.

This position will be excluded and will be compensated and governed by the Excluded Support Agreement.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected] .

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm on Monday, January 17, 2022.

We regret that we are only able to respond to those candidates that are selected for an interview.

**The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.