Internal Auditor

(Excluded Position)

Call for Expressions of Interest

January 13, 2021

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 80,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of Internal Auditor. This is a new position at the BCGEU. The successful candidate will have experience setting up processes and systems to effectively assess financial risks and manage those risks for the union, as well as demonstrate an ability and willingness to manage this independently. Effective date to be determined.

PRIMARY FUNCTION:

The Internal Auditor for the BCGEU will participate in a diverse range of challenging operational audits, advisory projects and investigations. They will provide advice and assistance to senior leadership and the Finance Committee regarding risk mitigation, internal control practices and effectiveness of business processes. You will have the opportunity to make a significant impact on the delivery of services to union members by bringing a disciplined approach to evaluating and improving the BCGEU's risk management, internal control and governance processes.

The position will report to the Treasurer and Finance Committee of the BCGEU.

THE INTERNAL AUDITOR WILL:

Work with the Treasurer and Finance Committee to develop financial policy and controls for recommendation to the Provincial Executive;

Provide training to the union's Finance, Executive and Administrative committees (senior leadership committees) in audit, compliance and fiduciary duties;

Work independently yet collaboratively with all members of the union's senior leadership;

Take ownership of projects and work to meet budgets and deadlines;

Document processes, design audit procedures, test controls, evaluate / document results and make recommendations with a "win – win" outcome;

Facilitate the identification of opportunities to utilize data analysis in the assessment of risk and controls;

Analyze the results of data analysis performed and make recommendations on potential opportunities for audit involvement based on those results;

Ensure that work complies with the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) professional standards;

Keep abreast of emerging issues that have assurance implications;

Prepare clear and concise audit reports;

Communicate audit findings that are clear, concise, and factually accurate, to garner management's support for the audit report and its recommendations;

Build positive working relationships with stakeholders including members, senior leadership, staff and external auditors.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE SKILLS & QUALIFICATIONS:

CPA accounting designation or have an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Strong knowledge of internal control and risk management theory, policies, procedures and practices.  At least 3 years of experience as an internal auditor or 5 years as an external auditor.  Strong research, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills with the ability to apply conceptual framework to new and unique situations.  Experience developing and providing training on audit, compliance and fiduciary responsibilities;  Experience in responding to complex inquiries, performing research, analyzing data and identifying potential issues, arriving at conclusions, and documenting results/findings to support conclusions.

Data analytics experience.  Proficiency in Excel, Word, PowerPoint and other office products.  Proficiency with software and/or programming languages and tools (e.g., Oracle ERP/EBS, Visual Basic, Oracle SQL, SQL, TOAD, Python, Microsoft SQL Server, Power BI) is an asset.

Excellent communication, organization and project management skills.

An ability to work well with a diverse group of people.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

This position will be excluded and will be compensated and governed by the Excluded Servicing Agreement.

Please submit expressions of interest no later than 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, by email to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland.





UWU/MoveUP