International Women’s Day 2026: Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls



On Sunday, March 8th, we recognize International Women's Day. This year's global theme, "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls", is a call to action. It reminds us that we must work together to demand rights and justice for women, girls and gender-diverse people.

According to the United Nations, women and girls have just 64 per cent of the legal rights afforded to men, and women face more barriers accessing justice. When it comes to gender-based violence, this results in many women being turned away, not believed, re-victimized or priced out of legal support. This is deeply concerning, particularly as women, girls and gender-diverse people continue to face disproportionate levels of violence, discrimination and systemic barriers to safety and equality.

We also continue to witness attacks on gender equity and safety, not only abroad, but here at home. Here is a factsheet from the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC), about the state of inequality in Canada on this International Women's Day 2026.

Rights and justice require collective action. As union members and social justice advocates, we must challenge the systems that allow inequality to persist.

One powerful example is the story of former BCGEU member Tawney Meiorin, a B.C. wildfire fighter who was fired after failing an element of a newly introduced fitness test. The case was taken forward – with full support of the BCGEU – arguing that the fitness test unfairly discriminated against women. The case went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, which ruled in Meiorin's favour and resulted in a landmark decision requiring employers to ensure workplace standards are fair, necessary and free from discrimination. It was because of her courage as well as solidarity from the BCGEU, that strengthened human rights protections for workers across Canada. Watch Tawney tell her story here. Read the CBC news article here.

Stories like Tawney's continue to this day. That's why the BCGEU's Women and Gender Rights Committee remains committed to dismantling systemic barriers and advancing the full participation of women in our union, our workplaces and our communities. From pay equity to childcare advocacy to expanded workplace protections, the Women and Gender Rights Committee works to drive meaningful and lasting change.

On this International Women's Day, our union reaffirms that the safety, dignity and full participation of all women, girls and gender-diverse people are non-negotiable.

An injury to one is an injury to all.

In solidarity,

Maria Middlemiss

BCGEU Treasurer and Chair, Women and Gender Rights Committee









