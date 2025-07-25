This communication provides BCGEU members with the preliminary classification results under the Indigenous Services Job Evaluation Plan (ISJEP) for non-delegated jobs currently classified under the Community Social Services Joint Job Evaluation Plan (CSSJJEP).

Member meetings are scheduled for next week and can be found by reading the bulletin you received on July 29, 2025. A reminder bulletin with the meeting details will also be sent early Monday, July 28, 2025.



To support your review, the following transition documents are attached:

Preliminary classification results for your agency's non-delegated jobs, including: Previous CSSJJEP classifications

New ISJEP classifications

Benchmark matches and/or unique ratings

Classification wage rate tables for both JJEP and ISJEP.

Complete list of ISJEP benchmarks and rating rationales (only those benchmarks matched to current jobs have been rated so far)

Additionally, a few supplemental, quick reference documents are also included for reference:

Background & Summary – An overview of the job classification process for MOA#31 What is ISJEP? – An overview of ISJEP elements; and Reconsideration Process – A one page guide to the Reconsiderations.



What if I don't agree with my preliminary classification?



You will have until 5pm August 29, 2025 to request reconsideration if you disagree with the preliminary classification result. For details on the reconsideration process please click the link at (c) above.





In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri, CSSBA Representative to the Joint Classification Technical Committee (JCTC)



