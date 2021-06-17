Click here to find info on COVID-19

ISM Bargaining Update BCGEU - BCGEU

Published on June 17, 2021

Thank you for your attendance at the Town Hall Microsoft Teams meeting. We appreciate your support and confirmation of the Bargaining Committee direction. We heard from you that you are not willing to take the last wage offer from the Employer. We also heard that you are willing to take a Strike Vote for a fair settlement.

We are scheduled to hear from the Employer next week to determine next steps.

Thank you for your patience. Stay tuned!

 

In solidarity,

Falon Renshaw. Bargaining Committee Member
Amanda Kaczowka, Bargaining Committee Member
Michael Subasic, Bargaining Committee Member
Nadine Cosgrave, Bargaining Committee Member
Shirley Kay, Staff Representative
Angela Mahlmann, Negotiations

