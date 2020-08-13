 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. ISM/BCGEU Joint Union/Management (JUM) Committee Appointed - BCGEU

Published on August 13, 2020

Pursuant to Article 28 of the collective agreement, the Union is pleased to advise of the appointment of the following members to the Joint Union/Management Committee:

Todd Gelinas – Vancouver

Falon Renshaw - Victoria

Michael Subasic – Victoria

In solidarity,

Shirley Kay
Staff Representative


