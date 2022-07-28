B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

DECEMBER 5, 2022

POSITION: IT APPLICATION SUPPORT TECHNICIAN (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 7 – MOVEUP AGREEMENT

The BCGEU requires an IT Application Support Technician to work in the IT Services Department. In this role, the successful applicant will provide technical support to the union's staff and provide training on the various software applications used by the union. Term of assignment will be 10 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work as part of a team to provide support to a core line of business applications;

Work and communicate within a diverse cross-functional team;

Develop and document procedures for effective and efficient use of software applications;

Deliver technical support and service for BCGEU standard equipment and software applications;

Develop and deliver training and orientation on various software applications to users;

Develop application support forms and templates ;

Investigate user issues and collaborate with users to identify application and data issues;

Liaise with users and software development team regarding support tickets.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

A minimum of five years of hands-on and current experience with the most recent version of Microsoft Office suite of products, as well as general knowledge around databases, collaboration tools, image manipulation and productivity tools;

Experience in executing basic SQL queries;

Ability to respond to pressure situations, adapt to change, work in a team environment, be proactive, take initiative and work with minimal supervision;

Experience working with Jira, Confluence, Mosyle, Teamviewer, Zoom, Docusign and Adobe Acrobat forms would be an asset.

Information technology-related diploma and/or certificate from an accredited post-secondary institution or an equivalent combination of education and relevant work experience;

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days per week.

Microsoft Office, Help Desk aptitude tests will be administered.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, by 5:00 pm, December 9, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

UWU/MoveUP