IT MANAGER (COORDINATOR)

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

May 19, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU is seeking an experienced IT Manager to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Information technology plays an increasingly important role in the BCGEU, which is in the process of rapidly modernizing its services and internal procedures. The union is in the process of building and implementing new programs and systems with the support of its in-house software development team.

The IT Manager will have extensive experience and knowledge in ITSM and governance, and a complete understanding of computer networks and servers. This position reports to the Director of Administration, Facilities, & Finance. Eﬀective date to be determined.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 5 years of experience in leading and managing teams of 10+ staﬀ

Minimum 5 years of project management experience using standard project management methodologies

5 years of security operations and incident response experience

10 years of experience managing and designing enterprise networks and administering systems

3+ years of Linux service deployment experience, with an emphasis on clustering and networking knowledge

7+ years of Windows Server clustering and service deployment, including Microsoft Exchange, Hyper-V Datacentre clustering, Active Directory and Group Policy administration experience

Acute awareness of datacentre product oﬀerings, from network equipment and servers to power systems and management tools

Research and proof of concept experience, procurement and vendor negotiation experience

Strong policy and governance skills, capable of integrating policies in a large enterprise

Data governance skills and 2 years of data management systems experience

Impeccable multi-tasking and time management skills

A history of working with social equity organizations with a strong understanding of unions

Preference will be given to candidates with one or more of the following certiﬁcates:

Certiﬁed Associate in Project Management

Project Management Professional

Certiﬁed Scrum Master

Certiﬁed Information Systems Security Professional

Certiﬁed Information Security Manager

Certiﬁed in Governance of Enterprise IT

Certiﬁed Information Technology Manager

Information Technology Infrastructure Library

Cisco Certiﬁed Network Professional

Six Sigma

Preference may be given to project management, computer networking, systems administration, or cybersecurity post-secondary program undergraduates or graduates. Computer science graduates must hold a master's degree to be given preference.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provide direction and leadership to the union's IT staﬀ by communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, and appraising job results; initiating, coordinating, and enforcing systems, policies, and procedures

Align department goals with the organization's mission

Direct technological research by studying organization goals, strategies, practices, and user projects

Eﬀectively manage resources and report staﬃng concerns to the director

Identify key opportunities for growth and improvement

Manage end to end security operations

Lead security initiatives and direct staﬀ during incident response

Evaluate risks across the organization, manage risk levels within the department, and report risks to the director where appropriate

Ensure disaster recovery and business continuity eﬀorts are maintained and improved

Direct and support the documentation of systems, practices, and assets

Lead critical troubleshooting eﬀorts with infrastructure staﬀ

Maintain the organization's eﬀectiveness and eﬃciency by deﬁning, delivering, and supporting strategic plans for implementing information technology solutions

Monitor infrastructure activity and review performance reports and metrics

Completes projects by coordinating resources and timetables with user departments and data center activities

Maintains quality service by establishing and enforcing organization standards

Manage vendors and service providers, ensuring consistent delivery of SLA's

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $5,153.95 - $5,616.67

Annual: $134,462.95 - $146,534.90

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive beneﬁts package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 PM, Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





