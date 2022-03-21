It's National Medical Laboratory Week – a time to celebrate the vital role that laboratory professionals play in our health care system.

BCGEU proudly represents hundreds of laboratory professionals in all corners of the province, including phlebotomists, lab technicians, cardiology technologists, medical lab couriers, and more.



While these professionals often work behind the scenes, our health care system simply could not function without them. Many of the most important medical decisions and treatment options are based on the diagnostic testing done in medical labs.



During the pandemic, medical laboratory professionals have worked incredibly hard – supporting COVID-19 testing on top of all the other vital services that keep our health care system running.



To celebrate these hard-working professionals, we're launching a social media campaign – sharing photos and stories from BCGEU medical laboratory professionals with the hashtag #LabWeek.



Look for our posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



All laboratory professionals are encouraged to join the campaign by posting a selfie with the hashtag #LabWeek and a few words about the work you do and why laboratory professionals are so important.



Thank you and have a happy Lab Week!



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Vice-president, Health Services









