It’s Time to Nominate Your Stewards at Bernard C. Vinge - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 20, 2025

Nominations are now open for anyone who would like to become a Bernard C. Vinge Steward. Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on January 27, 2025

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
 
Some of the roles of a steward are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards).
 
Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax or email by 5:00 pm on January 27, 2025:

  • BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
  • Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email[email protected]

 
 
In Solidarity,
 
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative


Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of nomination form here



