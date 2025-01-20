Nominations are now open for anyone who would like to become a Bernard C. Vinge Steward. Nominations will close at 5:00 pm on January 27, 2025.
Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.
Some of the roles of a steward are:
- Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
- Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.
- Listening to co-workers about their issues.
- Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
- Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.
- Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
- Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.
Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards).
Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office via regular mail, fax or email by 5:00 pm on January 27, 2025:
- BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4
- Fax: 604-215-1410 | Email: [email protected]
In Solidarity,
Andii Stephens, Staff Representative
