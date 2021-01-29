For BCGEU members working at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch.

January 2021 Safety Tip: Take proper breaks



As workdays can be fairly busy, Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) reminders become an important way to highlight the prevention and treatment of injuries.



This month, our union reminds us to take proper breaks.



Are you taking your breaks?



Are you taking all your breaks?



We are so often expected to "do more with less" and there can be pressure on us to not take our breaks. However, by not taking our breaks, we are risking the health and safety of all workers in the worksite.



We get three breaks during an average shift (7-9 hours) – two coffee breaks and a lunch break. We need to take not just one or two of those breaks, but all three. If you are on a five-hour shift, make sure you take your scheduled break.

It is important that we take our breaks to ensure that we don't become fatigued. When workers are fatigued, accidents can happen, and we can start making poor decisions.



While on your break, be sure to nourish your body with light foods and not overeat. Be sure to drink plenty of water, as it is important to stay hydrated. In addition to nourishing your bodies, try to find time to go for a short walk or do some stretches. Nothing worse than stiffening up while on your break!



REMEMBER: You are not benefitting anyone if you are not taking your breaks! Let's start the year off right and make a promise to ourselves to "TAKE OUR BREAKS."



In solidarity,

BCGEU Component 5 Retail Stores and Warehouse Occupational Health and Safety Committee



Download PDF of notice here.





