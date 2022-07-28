As we continue our process of engaging with the membership about the status of bargaining, we would like to report that HEABC has asked us to return to the table to hear an amended offer in January. The constituent unions of the CBA bargaining committee have agreed to hear this offer.

We are scheduled to meet with HEABC on January 10, 2023, and we have a series of consecutive days scheduled should they be needed. There is no guarantee that an amended offer will allow us to reach a tentative agreement, but that is the goal of the committee.

As you know it's been a tough year of negotiations and the committee has been deeply disappointed with the employer's position so far. Of particular concern is the monetary offer which, outside of core wage increases, does not allow the CBA to keep up with other bargaining associations.

In response, your BCGEU delegates to the CBA bargaining committee walked away from the table in November and began the process of going back out to the membership for feedback. (See our November 22 bulletin for details on providing your input as this work will continue in the weeks ahead).

Know that your support for our union and the bargaining committee is what gave us the courage to say no and walk away last month – and it's the only reason we have made it this far. When we do reach a tentative agreement, it will be because of your support and commitment to fairness for health care workers in the community.

In solidarity,

Your Community Bargaining Association (CBA) Negotiating Committee





UWU/MoveUP