BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – The BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) public service bargaining unit will begin targeted job action at select BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres at 3:30 pm today after issuing strike notice on Friday, August 12.

Picket lines will go up at the following locations:

Delta Distribution Centre (DDC) – 7003 72nd Street, Delta, B.C.

Kamloops Distribution Centre (KDC) – 9881 Dallas Drive, Kamloops, B.C.

Richmond Distribution Centre (RDC) – 3389 No 6 Rd, Richmond, B.C.

Victoria Wholesale Customer Centre – 2291 Government Street, Victoria, B.C.

Members at the Wholesale Customer Centre and the Customer Care Centre (Cannabis division) in Burnaby will be included in the targeted job action but there will not be a picket line at that location.

Retail liquor and cannabis stores will not be part of this phase of job action.

BCGEU president Stephanie Smith will be available to media at the Delta distribution centre at 3:30 PM.

Jason McLean, Secretary-Treasurer of the National Union of Public and General Employees (NUPGE), of which the BCGEU is an affiliate, will also be available to the media in Delta at 3:30.

