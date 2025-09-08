FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 8, 2025

Job action escalation begins

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU) will begin escalated job action tomorrow with new picket lines going up at multiple locations across the province.



BCGEU president and chair of the public service bargaining committee, Paul Finch, will be available to media at the Prince George picket line from 10am – 11am to discuss the escalation.



Spokespeople will also be available at other picket locations (details below).



Tuesday, September 9, 2025





Full list of new picket line locations as of Tuesday, September 9th can be found here. This represents an increase to 22 sites and over 4000 workers on the picket lines in total.



Tomorrow marks the beginning of the second week of strike action following the launch of job action last Tuesday. Escalation is necessary because the provincial government has refused to return to the bargaining table with a revised wage offer.



"The public service bargaining committee is ready to return to negotiations as soon as government comes back with a new wage mandate," said Finch. "BCGEU members have asked for 4% in year one and 4.25% in year two. This is a reasonable ask for members who provide critical services across the province. We need government to come to the table with a fair deal. Until then, our union will continue to escalate job action across the province."

Backgrounder: https://www.bargainingbc.ca/public_service





