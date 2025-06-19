As we head into Pride, we are reminded that the first Pride was a collective uprising against injustice. It is in that spirit of solidarity and defiance that we mark this Pride season with our new theme:



Our Pride, Our Right, Our Future, Our Fight.

We hope you'll join us at one of the following Pride events in Area 01:





Cowichan Pride on Sunday, June 22

Victoria Pride on Sunday, July 6



To volunteer for marching and helping out at the Festival Booth please sign up at

https://pride.bcgeu.ca/volunteer

Unions were also born out of the fight against injustice and offer a potent reminder in the power of collective, direct action, and solidarity.



We resolve to bolden our solidarity, strength, and joy. This is Our Pride. Our Right. Our Fight. And Our Future.



In solidarity,

Your Area 01 Cross Component Committee



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP