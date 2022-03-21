As you are likely aware, bargaining with the employer has reached impasse and the next step is to conduct a strike vote.



In preparation for that vote, your bargaining committee wants to make sure you’ve had a chance to ask any questions you may have on issues ranging from strike pay, the balloting procedure, job action, essential services and many more. We know that one third of you are new to the bargaining process, and we are dedicated to ensuring you have all the information you need as we move forward.



On Tuesday May 3rd we will be conducting three Zoom Webinars for members – at 7am, noon and 7pm. In addition, we’ll be conducting a Telephone Town Hall on Thursday May 5th at 7pm.



Please note, there is no need to RSVP for any of these sessions. Just read below for instructions on how to join the session that suits you best and please share this information with any BCGEU members at your worksite who didn’t get this email.



Zoom webinars:

To join any of these webinars, simply click the link at the appropriate time.



May 3, 7am Webinar



May 3, Noon Webinar



May 3, 7pm Webinar



Telephone town hall:

At 7pm on Thursday May 5th we will be calling every member covered under the Public Service Main collective agreement that we have a phone number for. When you get called simply stay on the line and you’ll be automatically connected to the event. If you want to make sure you get called, please log in to Member Portal and make sure we have your current home or personal cell phone number. We would like to remind you that you can’t use your employer’s email system or your work phone to stay in touch with our union.



If you have a question you’d like answered, please fill out this anonymous form here. For those of you unable to attend the webinars or the town hall, recordings will be posted afterwards.



This is your collective agreement and your bargaining process, and we want to make sure you’re informed and engaged every step of the way. It’s imperative that every one of you has a chance to ask questions and get the information you need to be prepared for a strike vote.





In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Cynthia Mepham-Egli, Component 6 Acting First Vice-Chairperson

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12 First Vice-Chairperson

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff





UWU/MoveUP