Joint committees need more members- apply today!

Article 29 Committees Expression of Interest

Are you looking for an opportunity to get more involved in your union? Are you interested in learning more about resolving issues with management? Joint labour management committees are looking for more members and are a good opportunity for you to put your interest in problem-solving to work.



Your new collective agreement, which spells out the terms and conditions of your employment, is now ratified and in full effect.



One of the elements of your collective agreement is to address issues that come up in your workplace between rounds of formal negotiations through a joint committee. These committees, known as Article 29 Committees, are an opportunity for your union and employer to meet on a regular basis.



Article 29 Committees facilitate relationship-building, collaborate on problem-solving and work toward cooperative resolution of issues that affect you every day in your workplace.



Each ministry has its own Article 29 committee, and the members of the committee include workers and senior representatives from the ministry, as well as a BCGEU staff person to support the committee.



Stepping up to participate in an Article 29 Committee is a great way to get more active in advocating for you and your coworkers.



To express your interest, click here to answer a few, short questions. The deadline to complete your expression of interest is Friday, December 12th.



Article 29 Committees play a key role in advocating for members needs that may arise due to misunderstandings, interpretation of the collective agreement or changes to the ministry. The Committees do important work as both workers and management work together to proactively address issues early on.



