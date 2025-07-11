This July 12 marks four years since the devastating Brooklyn Tower crane collapse in downtown Kelowna-a tragedy that took the lives of five workers: Patrick Stemmer, Eric Stemmer, Cailen Vilness, Brad Zawislak, and Jared Zook.

Each of them went to work that morning and didn't come home. And each of them deserves to be remembered-not just for how they died, but for who they were and the communities they helped build.

This year, that remembrance takes on new meaning. Thanks to the efforts of the North Okanagan Labour Council (NOLC)-our regional labour council affiliate-and the Rise Memorial Foundation, the community will gather this Saturday to officially open a permanent memorial at Knowles Heritage Park in Kelowna. This space is a direct result of a grassroots campaign launched by workers and labour activists, including BCGEU members who pushed for a place of reflection and healing.

The memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the risks workers face on the job every day and the irreplaceable value of their labour and their lives. It's also a tribute to what we can achieve when we act in solidarity. Unions and community allies from across B.C. helped bring this vision to life. That's the power of the labour movement.

I want to invite BCGEU members in the Okanagan and surrounding areas to attend this important event. The unveiling will take place on:

Saturday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Knowles Heritage Park – 865 Bernard Ave, Kelowna

Website: https://risememorial.com/

Whether you knew the workers personally or not, this tragedy impacted the entire labour movement. When workers are lost on the job, it's a loss to all of us. Our solidarity demands that we show up, remember, and recommit ourselves to the fight for safer workplaces across every sector.

Finally, this initiative underscores the critical role Labour Councils play in our movement, from fighting for workers' rights to building solidarity across unions and sectors. If you're interested in becoming more involved-whether it's with NOLC or your local Labour Council-reach out to your Local Executive or Staff Representative. We need more BCGEU voices at those tables.

In solidarity and remembrance,



Paul Finch

President, BCGEU