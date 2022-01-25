JUNIOR ACCOUNTANT (Temporary)

FINANCE DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

January 28, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a temporary Junior Accountant in the Finance Department until December 31, 2022. This position is a UWU Bargaining unit position and reports directly to the Finance Manager. Effective date: to be determined.

DUTIES:

Prepare monthly financial statements;

prepare year end audit working papers;

co-ordinate and assist with the direction of year-end component audits;

prepare analytical reports for senior management;

interpret and apply the union's financial policies;

liaise with senior staff and officers;

properly maintain accounting records and prepare financial reports/information in a timely manner;

prepare all tax returns required by profit and non-profit organizations;

perform a number of accounting functions on a timely basis;

manage department projects as assigned;

assist with the training of finance support staff.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must:

have, or be actively working towards, an accounting designation or have a combination of education and experience which would enable them to start working towards such an accounting designation (preference may be given to those working towards or with an accounting designation);

have thorough knowledge of and experience with auditing, accounting, revenue accounting, payroll and cost accounting principles and practices;

have experience in analyzing financial data for statement preparation;

have experience in supervising and training finance staff;

have experience working with senior staff/officers in implementing the financial reporting programs;

have excellent communication, organization and project management skills; and

have an ability to work well with a diverse group of people.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of color, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, February 7, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected], attention to:

Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP