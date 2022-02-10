JUNIOR INTERNAL AUDITOR

EXTERNAL POSTING

February 10, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of junior internal auditor. The successful candidate will report to the union's senior internal auditor and will assist through various stages of audit planning, fieldwork and reporting.

Effective date: As soon as possible.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Participate and work cohesively with team members and stakeholders.

Attend walkthroughs with the senior internal auditor and key stakeholders.

Assist the senior internal auditor in reviewing business provided policies and procedures, documentations, and internal working papers.

Perform specified audit procedures including selecting samples, executing tests of design and tests of operating effectiveness, where appropriate.

Prepare and document audit working papers.

Maintain open communication with key stakeholders and prepare for or attend regular status meetings with the senior internal auditor and key stakeholders.

Follow up with key stakeholders on the status of proposed management action plans.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 2-3 years of work experience in internal or external audit.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent.

Working towards or having a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) designation, or other relevant professional designation will be considered an asset.

Understanding and ability to apply risk and control concepts.

Proficient knowledge of internal control testing, documentation of sufficient, appropriate audit evidence and other audit techniques.

Proven teamwork ability, contributing to a positive and progressive work environment.

Advanced experience using Microsoft Office Suite, including proficiency in Excel.

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills.

Excellent problem-solving and attention to detail.

Strong organizational skills and a proven ability to work autonomously on multiple projects.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Hourly: $36.07 - $38.79

Annual: $63,699.62 - $68,503.14

Regular, full-time position. Four-day workweek. Paid vacation (3 weeks), 4% vacation bonus (paid out or banked as extra time off), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, by 5:00 pm on February 21, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

We regret that we are only able to respond to those candidates that are selected for an interview.



UWU/MoveUP