Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification Document can be found here.



You will receive voting credentials on Wednesday, March 15th at 9:00 am. at the email that the union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21st.

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the ratification document and answer questions.



Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.



In solidarity,



Lorna Colasimone, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of ratification draft here





