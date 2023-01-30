Click here to find info on COVID-19

Justice Institute BC - NOTICE OF POLL – ratification vote and membership meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 10, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification Document can be found here


You will receive voting credentials on Wednesday, March 15th at 9:00 am. at the email that the union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21st.

Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the ratification document and answer questions. 
 
Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.
 
Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21st.
 
In solidarity,

Lorna Colasimone, Bargaining Committee Chairperson 
Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of ratification draft here



