Justice Institute of BC - Bargaining Committee Elections - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 03, 2021

The election process is now completed for the JIBC - Support Bargaining Committee:
 

  • Bargaining Committee Chairperson –  Lorna Colasimone     
  • Bargaining Committee member – Sherri  Rudeloff   

 
Congratulations to the successful candidates! We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the new year.
 
In solidarity,

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations
 
