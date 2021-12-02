The election process is now completed for the JIBC - Support Bargaining Committee:



Bargaining Committee Chairperson – Lorna Colasimone

Bargaining Committee member – Sherri Rudeloff



Congratulations to the successful candidates! We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the new year.



In solidarity,



Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations



