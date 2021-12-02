The election process is now completed for the JIBC - Support Bargaining Committee:
- Bargaining Committee Chairperson – Lorna Colasimone
- Bargaining Committee member – Sherri Rudeloff
Congratulations to the successful candidates! We will now begin preparations for collective bargaining in the new year.
In solidarity,
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations
