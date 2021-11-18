Nominations for the Bargaining Committee closed at noon on November 19th and the following member has been elected for the following position:

Bargaining Committee Chairperson - Lorna Colasimone acclaimed

Bargaining Committee member – Vacancy

Bargaining Committee member - Vacancy

Bargaining Committee member – Vacancy

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

There are still three vacancies to be filled on the Bargaining Committee. Nominations are now open for the following:

Bargaining Committee Member – three positions

Any BCGEU member working in the JIBC Support bargaining unit can be nominated or accept nomination to run in this election.

In order to be nominated, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and that form must be returned by: 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021.

Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed . Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Please email your completed nomination forms to: [email protected]

Download PDF documents:

Thank you for your participation in this important process. Details of the election procedure will be distributed after the nomination period closes on November 30th, 2021.

In solidarity,

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP