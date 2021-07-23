Following a lengthy review and consultation process, your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that we have reached an agreement with the employer concerning the allocation of the Service Improvement money.



Pursuant to Letter of Understanding #5 - Annual Allowance Hard to Recruit Support Staff Positions, in the BCGEU collective agreement, there is some additional, limited funding for hard-to-recruit support staff positions. Not all support positions are defined as hard to recruit. We have reviewed all the available information and the criteria defined in the LOU and determined a limited number of classifications meet the requirements established by the Public Sector Employers' Council and the Post-Secondary Employers' Association.



Lump Sum Payout (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2021) Grid 9 positions



Add to Pay (July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022)

Registration Office - grid 11

System Administrators - grid 25

Finance - grid 11 and grid 13

Payroll



The payroll department is now working hard to get the SIA money distributed as quickly as possible. We are hoping to see the additional money on the next pay deposit or on the first payday in August. Those receiving additional funds will have a letter included with their paycheque.



In solidarity,

Marcela Popovici, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member

Dennette Frisby, Bargaining Committee Member



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP