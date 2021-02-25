No doubt you're wondering what happened to the Service Improvement money that was part of the contract settlement. Pursuant to Letter of Understanding #5 Annual Allowance , there is some additional, limited funding for hard-to-recruit support staff positions.

Your Bargaining Committee has been meeting with the employer to determine how the money will be distributed. Not all support positions are defined as hard to recruit. We have been reviewing the available information, the criteria defined in the LOU and considering a number of different classifications.

Our review is continuing and no decisions have been made at this time, although we are hopeful to reach an agreement soon. Once the parties have reached an agreement, we will make a joint announcement to all members as soon as possible.

In solidarity,



Marcela Popovici, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member

Dennette Frisby, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

