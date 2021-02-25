Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 25, 2021

No doubt you're wondering what happened to the Service Improvement money that was part of the contract settlement. Pursuant to Letter of Understanding #5 Annual Allowance, there is some additional, limited funding for hard-to-recruit support staff positions.

Your Bargaining Committee has been meeting with the employer to determine how the money will be distributed. Not all support positions are defined as hard to recruit. We have been reviewing the available information, the criteria defined in the LOU and considering a number of different classifications.

Our review is continuing and no decisions have been made at this time, although we are hopeful to reach an agreement soon. Once the parties have reached an agreement, we will make a joint announcement to all members as soon as possible.

In solidarity,

Marcela Popovici, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member
Dennette Frisby, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations

