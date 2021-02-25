Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Justice Institute of BC - Service Improvement Allocation (SIA) money - Update - BCGEU
Published on February 25, 2021
No doubt you're wondering what happened to the Service Improvement money that was part of the contract settlement. Pursuant to Letter of Understanding #5 Annual Allowance, there is some additional, limited funding for hard-to-recruit support staff positions.
Your Bargaining Committee has been meeting with the employer to determine how the money will be distributed. Not all support positions are defined as hard to recruit. We have been reviewing the available information, the criteria defined in the LOU and considering a number of different classifications.
Our review is continuing and no decisions have been made at this time, although we are hopeful to reach an agreement soon. Once the parties have reached an agreement, we will make a joint announcement to all members as soon as possible.