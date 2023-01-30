Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and you have voted 89.5% in favour of the collective agreement.

Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process.

In solidarity,

Lorna Colasimone, Bargaining Unit Chairperson

Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP