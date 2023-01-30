BCGEU Offices
(Updated Jan 30, 2023)
:
All BCGEU offices are open. Members who wish to attend at a BCGEU office must follow BCGEU Safety Protocols, which include wearing a face mask in all common areas.
Scheduled Maintenance
(Updated Mar 23, 2023)
:
On Mar 30, 2023 (Thurs), from 8pm until approximately 10pm, Online Expenses and Member Portal will be unavailable due to a scheduled system maintenance.
Published on March 23, 2023
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and you have voted 89.5% in favour of the collective agreement.
Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Lorna Colasimone, Bargaining Unit Chairperson Download JIBC Rat Vote Results 23Mar23.pdf
Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations
