Justice Institute of BC Collective Agreement Ratifies! - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 23, 2023

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report that the ratification vote is now completed and you have voted 89.5% in favour of the collective agreement.

Thank you for your strong support during the bargaining process.

 

In solidarity,

Lorna Colasimone, Bargaining Unit Chairperson
Sherri Rudeloff, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download JIBC Rat Vote Results 23Mar23.pdf

