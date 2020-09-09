 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School - Steward Nominations are open - BCGEU

Published on September 09, 2020

With the start of what will be an unusual school year, your Union is opening up nominations for new union stewards. Stewards are the face of the BCGEU at the school and they work together to enforce the collective agreement and protect members' rights. This role will be especially important as the school transitions into a new way of operating.

A steward does not just deal with grievances and complaints at the worksite. They also:

  • sign up new employees as union members;
  • communicate workplace issues and concerns to the Local and the area office;
  • assist members in understanding their rights under the Collective Agreement;
  • talk to members about what is happening within their Local and Union, such as bargaining and educational activities;
  • ensure the Union bulletin board is kept up-to-date;
  • refer members to committees on specific issues, such as the Labour Management Committee or Occupational Health and Safety, or to resources available within the union.

You do not need any prior knowledge or experience. Your union will provide you with educational courses and you will have the support and guidance of a BCGEU Staff Representative.

If you are interested in being a steward at KGMS, or know someone who would be a great steward, please fill out the attached nomination form and return it to my attention by fax 604-215-1410 or email to area03@bcgeu.ca by October 9, 2020.

In solidarity,

Larisa Struk
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

