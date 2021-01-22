Your Labour Management committee met on January 19, 2021 to discuss a number of topics of concern to members. I am able to report on the following important items:
1) Tax implications of working from home:
The employer has confirmed that CRA will allow staff who are working from home due to Covid-19 to claim expenses without the T2200 form. From the CRA website:
"If you worked more than 50% of the time from home for a period of at least four consecutive weeks in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can claim $2 for each day you worked from home during that period. You can then also claim $2 for any additional days you worked at home in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum you can claim for the temporary flat rate method is $400 per individual."
Members are reminded to consult with a qualified advisor or visit the CRA Website.
2) Job Postings:
Your union representatives have asked for greater clarity in job postings, specifically when there is reference to the availability of flexible work options.
3) Benefits update:
A membership meeting to discuss benefits will be scheduled for the end of February. A meeting notice will be send out next week.
4) Recruitment sub-committee:
The sub-committee will meet with the school administration on February 5.
5) Tutor wage adjustment reopener:
The committee will reconvene on January 29 for a dedicated meeting to continue discussions on the terms of the tutor wage adjustment.
The next Labour Management meeting is scheduled for March 2, 2021.
If you have a workplace concern to be discussed at the next Labour Management meeting, please speak to a member of your Labour Management committee:
· Tyler Gilowski · Anne-Marie Roberts · Linda Smythe
In Solidarity,
Larisa Mills
BCGEU Staff Representative
