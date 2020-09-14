 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on September 14, 2020

The next Labour Management committee meeting is September 17, 2020 at 10:00am

The purpose of a Labour Management meeting is to promote a co-operative resolution of workplace issues or concerns before they become larger issues or concerns. 

Members are encouraged to submit agenda items to be discussed at the meeting. 

Some of the items which have already been submitted as agenda items include:

  • Report on the return to school 
  • Occupational Health and Safety concerns
  • Tax implications of working from home
  • Job Postings
  • Tutor wage adjustment committee

If you have a workplace concern that you would like brought forward at the meeting, please contact a member of your labour management committee, or e-mail your concern to area03@bcgeu.ca Attn: Larisa Struk by 4:00pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Your labour management committee representatives are:

  • Anne-Marie Roberts
  • Linda Smythe
  • Tyler Gilowski


In Solidarity,

Larisa Struk
Staff Representative 

Download PDF of notice here.



