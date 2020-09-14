Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School Labour Management meeting - call for agenda items - BCGEU
Published on September 14, 2020
The next Labour Management committee meeting is September 17, 2020 at 10:00am
The purpose of a Labour Management meeting is to promote a co-operative resolution of workplace issues or concerns before they become larger issues or concerns.
Members are encouraged to submit agenda items to be discussed at the meeting.
Some of the items which have already been submitted as agenda items include:
Report on the return to school
Occupational Health and Safety concerns
Tax implications of working from home
Job Postings
Tutor wage adjustment committee
If you have a workplace concern that you would like brought forward at the meeting, please contact a member of your labour management committee, or e-mail your concern to area03@bcgeu.ca Attn: Larisa Struk by 4:00pm on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Your labour management committee representatives are: