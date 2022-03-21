The Nomination period is now completed and the following members have been appointed to represent you in bargaining your collective agreement:

Bargaining Chair: Linda Smythe

Bargaining Committee: Kathryn Stewart

Bargaining Committee: Matthew Gridley

Congratulations and thanks to the successful nominees for agreeing to represent their membership in this round of bargaining

In the coming weeks, your Bargaining Committee, along with BCGEU Staff Representatives Katie Smith and Jason Singh, will begin the process of preparing for negotiations with your Employer. We promise to keep you informed on our progress.

Many thanks for all your support.

In solidarity,

Download PDF of notice here



