The Nomination period is now completed and the following members have been appointed to represent you in bargaining your collective agreement:
- Bargaining Chair: Linda Smythe
- Bargaining Committee: Kathryn Stewart
- Bargaining Committee: Matthew Gridley
Congratulations and thanks to the successful nominees for agreeing to represent their membership in this round of bargaining
In the coming weeks, your Bargaining Committee, along with BCGEU Staff Representatives Katie Smith and Jason Singh, will begin the process of preparing for negotiations with your Employer. We promise to keep you informed on our progress.
Many thanks for all your support.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Linda Smythe- Bargaining Chair
Kathryn Stewart- Bargaining Committee
Matthew Gridley- Bargaining Committee
Katie Smith- BCGEU Staff Representative
Jason Singh- BCGEU Staff Representative
