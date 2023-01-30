On behalf of our union's 85,000 members, we would like to offer our most sincere condolences on the tragic death of one of our members, 23-year-old Kiara Agnew.

Kiara's life was cut short in a senseless act of violence while she was on vacation in Mexico last month to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

Kiara worked at Lakeview Credit Union in Dawson Creek and was a BCGEU member for just over a year. Kiara had a bright future ahead of her, was a valued colleague and was well-loved in her tight-knit community. She was known as radiant, full of life, and wise beyond her years.

Our thoughts are with Kiara's family, friends, co-workers and all of those who knew and loved her.





UWU/MoveUP