Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Kiara Agnew-In Remembrance - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Kiara Agnew-In Remembrance - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 17, 2023

On behalf of our union's 85,000 members, we would like to offer our most sincere condolences on the tragic death of one of our members, 23-year-old Kiara Agnew.

Kiara's life was cut short in a senseless act of violence while she was on vacation in Mexico last month to celebrate her upcoming birthday. 

Kiara worked at Lakeview Credit Union in Dawson Creek and was a BCGEU member for just over a year. Kiara had a bright future ahead of her, was a valued colleague and was well-loved in her tight-knit community. She was known as radiant, full of life, and wise beyond her years. 

Our thoughts are with Kiara's family, friends, co-workers and all of those who knew and loved her.

 

 

 



UWU/MoveUP