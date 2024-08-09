As the collective agreement with your Employer expires on August 31, 2024, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.



The Union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process. The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the employer bargaining committee. You will need to elect up to three (3) bargaining committee members.



Duties of the Bargaining Committee:



The primary goal of a bargaining committee is to prepare for and conduct negotiations, with the employer, to renew the collective agreement.



Duties of a Bargaining Committee Member:

Attend all meetings of the bargaining committee, membership and other meetings related to bargaining,

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union,

Assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals,

Participate in discussions related to the Employer’s proposals, and assist in developing responses,

Assist with member votes or meetings related to bargaining including ratification of the renewal collective agreement.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the bargaining committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.



Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received in the Area Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on September 08, 2024 by fax at 604-215-1410, by email at [email protected] or by hand to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.



The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee; your collective agreement allows for Union-paid leave for bargaining purposes.



In solidarity,



Megan Cawood

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here