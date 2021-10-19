Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS:
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Kid's Cottage Day Care Society - Bargaining Update – Tentative Agreement Ratified - BCGEU
Kid's Cottage Day Care Society - Bargaining Update – Tentative Agreement Ratified - BCGEU
Published on October 19, 2021
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!
Bargaining unit members have voted in favour of ratification.
The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Bulletin together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Jacquie Peel, Bargaining Committee Member Saira Rankin, Bargaining Committee Member Brittney Buss, Staff Representative
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.