Kid's Cottage Day Care Society - Bargaining Update – Tentative Agreement Ratified - BCGEU

Published on October 19, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!

Bargaining unit members have voted in favour of ratification.

The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Bulletin together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Jacquie Peel, Bargaining Committee Member
Saira Rankin, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

