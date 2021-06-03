Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Kid's Cottage Day Care Society - Call for Nominations for Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on June 03, 2021

In preparation for negotiations, a new bargaining committee must be elected to participate in the bargaining process.

The bargaining committee has two (2) vacancies that must be filled. As such, nominations for two (2) bargaining committee members from Kid's Cottage Day Care are now open. 
 
A nomination form is attached to this bulletin. Nominations close on July 5, 2021 and can be faxed to 604-215-1410 or emailed to [email protected], attention Brittney Buss. 

Nominations must be received no later than 5:00 pm on July 5, 2021 
 
Should the Union receive more nominations than positions available, an election will be conducted at the worksite.


In solidarity,

Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

