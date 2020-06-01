Nominations are now open for the position of one (1) 804 steward at your worksite and will close on Monday, June 15, 2020.



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of a steward are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meetings with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as a liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as the Joint Labour Management and Occupational Health and Safety Committees.



Feel free to visit the union's website for more information (www.bcgeu.ca/stewards)



Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via regular mail, fax, email, or in person by 5:00pm on Monday, June 15, 2020:

BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9

Fax: 604-882-5032 Email: area04@bcgeu.ca





In solidarity,





Anthony Davies

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP