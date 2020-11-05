 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on November 05, 2020

The collective agreement between Kitsilano Area Childcare Society and the BCGEU expired on April 30, 2020. After a period of delay primarily due to the current global pandemic and state of emergency, the two parties were able to open negotiations on Wednesday, November 4th and will meet again on Wednesday, November 25th with an exchange of proposals.

Your Bargaining Committee is committed to providing timely and relevant information on collective bargaining. Please contact your bargaining committee members if you have any questions.

In solidarity

Janet Lim, Bargaining Committee Member
Maya Wilson, Bargaining Committee Member
Brittney Buss, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 



